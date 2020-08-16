Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Crime
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
CBS4 Reads
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Problem Solvers
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Indy 500
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Fast Nine Shootout
Marco Andretti captures pole for Indy 500
Popular
3 dead at Lake Monroe after car crashes into water
Shooting in Anderson leaves 3 injured
New saliva-based coronavirus test could be fast, cheap ‘game changer’
IMPD says missing 5-year-old last seen with mother’s ex-girlfriend found safe
Speedrome races return, at partial capacity
Shooting in Fishers leaves teen dead, another injured
Video
Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71