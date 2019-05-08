Skip to content
Evansville
Jury may begin deliberations in Grundy trial Thursday
Accused drug kingpin Grundy takes stand in own defense
Owner of southern Indiana soccer academy arrested on child seduction charges
Federal trial begins in Evansville for accused Indy drug kingpin Richard Grundy III
TIMELINE: Richard Grundy and the ‘Grundy Crew’
More Evansville Headlines
Toddler passes away after being left in hot car at USI
Evansville police arrest 3 people in death of Indianapolis woman whose body was dumped in ditch
Indiana teen who died during ‘choking challenge’ becomes organ donor
Popular
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Gov. Holcomb announces order for Hoosiers to stay at home except for work, other activities amid pandemic
Video