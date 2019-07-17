Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Eric Ebron
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 65 ‘Colts Free Agency Preview’
5 under the radar free agents for Colts this offseason
Top 5 skill position free agents for the Colts in 2020
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 57 'Colts 2019 Player Awards'
5 free agents Colts should splurge on in 2020
More Eric Ebron Headlines
With Colts, it’s never too soon to look ahead to offseason
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 47 ‘Colts vs Titans Preview’ now available
Colts’ tight end Eric Ebron on IR after ankle injury ‘flared up’
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 46 ‘Playoff Path Murky After Loss to Texans’ now available
Jacoby Brissett returns as Colts QB if he is full-go at Wednesday practice
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 42 ‘Colts Fall Flat vs Dolphins’ now available
Ready or not, Brian Hoyer unable to deliver in Colts’ loss
Tight end Eric Ebron frustrated, seeks bigger role in Colts offense
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 41 ‘Do Colts Bounce Back vs Dolphins?’ now available
Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 20 ‘The Business Side’ now available
Popular
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
Holcomb extends Indiana’s stay-at-home order for 2 weeks
Video