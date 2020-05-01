Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Class of 2020
Video
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
equal pay lawsuit
Women’s soccer claim of unequal pay tossed, can argue travel
Popular
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for May 1
Video
Respiratory therapists deemed ‘unsung heroes’ during the COVID-19 fight
Video
Holcomb: Indiana to follow ‘measured roadmap’ to reopen economy
Video
If you received less stimulus money than you expected, this is what the IRS says you should do
Video
Indiana BMV re-opening by appointment only
Americans would receive monthly $2,000 payments during coronavirus pandemic under proposed legislation
Indiana health department reports over 800 new positive coronavirus cases
Video