Elwood
Elwood police make arrest in ‘suspicious’ death of 11-month-old girl
Video
Elwood Mayor responds to COVID-19, closes city building to public
Video
Indiana trooper discusses how he helped save man’s life during high-speed traffic stop
Elwood police: Suspect beat man with coffee table leg, poured peroxide in his eyes during assault
Elwood police find 78 grams of meth, other drugs during traffic stop
More Elwood Headlines
‘Blessings & Bling’ holding dress giveaways to help Indiana teens prepare for prom
Elwood firefighter arrested for battery of 12-year-old, placed on leave
Elwood police: Suspect catches man having sex with his wife, stabs him
Elwood superintendent charged with fraud doesn’t justify actions, but says ‘It’s hard to look in the face of that sick kid’
Elwood superintendent charged after seeking medical treatment for student using her insurance
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
Holcomb extends Indiana’s stay-at-home order for 2 weeks
Video