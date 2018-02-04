Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
EDGERRIN JAMES
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 60 'Marlon Mack Contract Negotiations & Edge Makes HOF'
WEB EXTRA: Chappell on James punching ticket to Canton
Video
This time, the phone call from the Hall of Fame brought great news to Edgerrin James
Video
Edgerrin James elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame anticipation nears end for Reggie Wayne, Edgerrin James
Video
More EDGERRIN JAMES Headlines
Presenting the Hall of Fame case for Wayne and James
Video
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 59 'Edgerrin James & Reggie Wayne HOF Weekend'
First impression was a lasting one: Peyton Manning on Hall of Fame hopeful Edgerrin James
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 47 ‘Colts vs Titans Preview’ now available
VIDEO: Edgerrin James awaits Hall of Fame vote
A by-the-numbers look at Edgerrin James’ case for the Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame selection would cap incredible year for Edgerrin James
Edgerrin James comes up short, again, in pursuit of Hall of Fame
Popular
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Auto insurance companies give back $800 million in premiums because no one is driving
Video