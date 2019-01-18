Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
drugs
‘Operation Highway Heat’ results in 109 drug-related arrests in 3 Indiana counties
ISP arrests two men on meth dealing charges in Lawrence County
Colorado considering bill that would make possessing drugs a misdemeanor instead of felony
Elwood police find 78 grams of meth, other drugs during traffic stop
Discovery of $3.5M worth of marijuana, THC cartridges leads to arrests of Indy men
More drugs Headlines
2 Bedford men arrested on drug charges in Lawrence County
Accidental shooting puts Marion man in hospital, drugs involved
Traffic stop in Cloverdale uncovers $225,000 worth of heroin
Lawrence County search warrant turns up drugs, children in home
Largest fentanyl bust in U.S. history, 254 pounds seized at Arizona border crossing
Federal authorities target drug offenders in raids across Indy; variety of drugs seized
Popular
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana