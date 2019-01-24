Skip to content
DPW
DPW: Keystone Avenue resurfacing project set to start
DPW partners with workforce re-entry program for litter cleanup
DPW announces first round of strip-patching for 2020
Video
Indianapolis reminds residents of slide schedule for Christmas holiday trash pickup
Here is the holiday trash, recycling pickup schedule for Marion County
City officials say Central Avenue bridge to reopen by Friday afternoon
DPW repairing roads on Indy’s northeast side Saturday
Study: Over 1,200 Indiana bridges considered ‘structurally deficient’
DPW to close 38th Street bridge until the fall as crews replace deck
DPW to have 119 workers repairing Indy roads Saturday
DPW says over 100 workers repairing roads Saturday
Roads pretreated, crews on standby ahead of Sunday’s Snow
DPW will continue treating Indy roads through Monday morning
DPW will treat roads Sunday night in preparation for ice and snow
DPW deploying crews on Indy roadways for overnight snow possibility
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus