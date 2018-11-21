Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
downtown
Historic Ayres Clock Under Repair
Impress your sweetheart this Valentine's Day with chocolate dipped treats at Kilwins on Mass Ave
A family with sole: Cento Shoes keeps tradition of 'forgotten trade' alive and well for 48 years in downtown Indianapolis
Video
16-Bit Bar+Arcade brings retro arcade fun, pop-culture flair to downtown Indy
From bacon to brunch or all things Greek, there’s a festival for everyone to enjoy this weekend
More downtown Headlines
From sweet treats on Monument Circle to a paintball battle royale, here are the top weekend events in central Indiana
From ribs to microbreweries and the legendary St. Christopher Mid-summer Festival: Central IN festival season is in full swing this weekend
Downtown steakhouse CharBlue no longer open for business
Hard Rock Cafe closes in downtown Indianapolis
IN Focus: Debate over downtown Indy’s future, hotel expansion
Good luck avoiding vomit on downtown Indianapolis sidewalks this weekend
No one was shot after gun fired inside downtown nightclub
IUPUI student falls victim to robbers along canal
UPDATE: IPL restores power to most downtown customers after outage
Bad Axe Throwing turns Canada’s favorite backyard pastime into downtown Indy’s coolest group activity
Popular
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
Kroger: Capacity limits, additional precautions announced to fight coronavirus