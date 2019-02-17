Skip to content
dog
Dog ‘bounty hunter’ uses free time finding lost dogs for pet owners
Veteran smashes window to rescue puppy trapped in hot car in Virginia
Oil rig workers rescue tired dog found swimming off Thailand’s coast
Wisconsin police say mother-son duo, along with family dog, terrorize Walmart
History made in NYC Half Marathon by blind runner, guide dog trio
More dog Headlines
Multiple charges filed for pregnant dog found dead in Marion woods
Terminally ill Wisconsin girl who loves dogs visited by dozens of K-9 units
They found this dog by her owner’s side after he died. Then, they took her to his funeral.
California man who used family’s dog ‘as soccer ball’ is arrested
Utah man leaves Dog left in freezing car while skiing
Indy man gets probation after tossing frozen dog into dumpster
Dog saved from coyote attack by body armor: ‘She was headed for the jaws of death’
7-year-old imparts lessons on grade-schoolers after saving hundreds of dogs
Woman faces charges for allegedly dragging dog behind electric scooter
Dog reunited with owner after 8 month, 175-mile journey
