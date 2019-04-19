Skip to content
Delphi Teens Homicide
Police warn of dangers of online sleuthing to solve Delphi murders
Video
Abby and Libby’s families mark third anniversary of their disappearance with food drive in Delphi
Video
The Delphi Murders | An Interactive Timeline
Video
Libby German’s sister takes to YouTube to defuse rumors about Delphi case, defend family
Family still hopeful after police release new evidence in Delphi murders
More Delphi Teens Homicide Headlines
More than 42,000 tips received in investigation into murders of teens killed in Delphi
Sister of Delphi murder victim gets help from sister of Golden State Killer victim
Investigators clarify why they released new sketch in Delphi double murder case
Newly released sketch of Delphi suspect was drawn days after murders, source says
The psychological impact of the Delphi developments: ‘Very unsettling and very difficult to process’
More than 1,000 tips come in for Delphi investigation following release of new information
Former FBI, IMPD investigators discuss how new sketch could lead to justice for Delphi teens
‘Hiding in plain sight’: New sketch, video released in Delphi murder investigation
Mother of murdered Delphi teen hopeful about ‘new direction’ of investigation
ISP to explain ‘new direction’ in investigation of Delphi teens’ murders Monday
