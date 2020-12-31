Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
28°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
Video
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Video Game News
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Home for the Holidays
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Sports
Big Time Sports
High School Basketball
Colts
Pacers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
NewsNation Now
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
December 31
6,543 new coronavirus cases, 99 additional deaths announced in Indiana
Video
Popular
Grain silo collapse kills man in Morgan County
Gallery
6,543 new coronavirus cases, 99 additional deaths announced in Indiana
Video
Josh Speidel is back in Columbus teaching and coaching
Video
Several Indiana lawmakers seek to change governor emergency power
Video
Family travels from Mississippi to Kokomo to seek answers into unsolved murder
Video
CDC declares eviction moratorium until end of the year for those who apply
Video
Will COVID-19 vaccines work on the new coronavirus variant?