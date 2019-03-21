Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
deadly crash
1 killed in deadly Howard County crash
Tippecanoe County crash kills 2 high school students, injures 1
Video
New felony charges announced after high-speed chase leads to deadly crash
Court docs: Driver in deadly I-65 semi crash was drinking coffee, talking on headset
ISP: 1 dead after crash in Columbia City
More deadly crash Headlines
Indianapolis man killed in Grant County crash
Man dead in Richmond crash following alleged police chase
Police investigating deadly crash after Columbus man killed
Deadly crash in Miami County leads to arrest of suspected drunk driver
Prosecutors charge woman in connection with September southeast side deadly crash
Indianapolis man among 5 people killed after rollover crash in Scott County; 2 sent to hospital
Single-vehicle crash kills Westfield woman
Noblesville man, 91, struck and killed in weekend crash
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2 people killed in Daleville crash; toddler, infant also injured
Popular
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Biden and Trump speak by phone about coronavirus response
Video
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say