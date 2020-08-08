Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
70 years of WTTV
National & World
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dave Hammer
Longtime Colts’ trainer helps carry out safety plan at complex
Popular
How COVID-19 deaths compare to flu-related deaths in Indiana
Global ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory lifted by US State Department
AP PHOTOS: In flash, Beirut blast tore up thousands of homes
Video
Woman arrested, charged with deadly hit-and-run on Indy’s south side
Video
‘You are not immune’: White House gives COVID-19 warning to rural America
Video
Vote-by-mail worries: A ‘leaky pipeline’ in many states
Video
Indiana reports record number of new coronavirus cases
Video