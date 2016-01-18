Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Dakota Mathias
Carsen Edwards lands on First-Team All-Big Ten
Celebrating a four-year legacy, Purdue honors senior class
Mathias’ finishing flurry helps No. 9 Purdue rout Gophers
Edwards scores 27, 6th-ranked Purdue tops Penn State 76-73
Haas scores 21 as Purdue holds on to beat Maryland 80-75
More Dakota Mathias Headlines
No. 18 Purdue beats No. 2 Arizona 89-64 for 7th in Atlantis
No. 20 Purdue crushes Cougars by 41
Boilers take aim at top seed Kansas in Midwest Region
Purdue sweeps Indiana, wins share of Big Ten title
Big first half carries No. 18 Purdue past Cleveland State
No. 15 Purdue uses 3-pointers to beat Morehead State 90-56
Boilermakers close with 20-0 run to beat Georgia State
Purdue earns record 50-point win at Rutgers
Popular
ISDH reports over 5,500 coronavirus cases, 173 deaths
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say
Retired IFD firefighter plays bagpipes to cheer north side neighbors
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Indiana sees spike of more than 500 coronavirus cases since Sunday, 12 additional deaths
Video