Clinton County
Police say pursuit ends with K-9 unit tracking naked, intoxicated man
Video
Police investigation in Frankfort results in narcotics arrest of Michigantown man
Frankfort police detain 13-year-old juvenile for role in shooting injury of another juvenile
Woman arrested in Frankfort after narcotics investigation
West Lafayette man arrested after police chase ends with crash in Clinton County
More Clinton County Headlines
Police standoff in Clinton County ends with arrest of stabbing suspect
Clinton County man charged after standoff with police
Driver who refused to get out of vehicle prompts lockdown in Rossville
Clinton County rape investigation leads to Lafayette man’s arrest
Frankfort Police partner with national program to distribute gun locks
Clinton County sheriff presents patriotic vehicle to deputy who served in Marines
Police arrest Frankfort man accused of having ‘sizable’ amount of meth
11-year-old girl sent to Riley Hospital after truck backs into her in Clinton County
UPDATE: Police safely locate missing Frankfort teen
Men’s sober living facility to open in Frankfort
Popular
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
Brown County officials want state parks closed during COVID-19 pandemic
Annual Ball State fundraiser continues with focus on students in need