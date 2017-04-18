Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Cleveland Cavaliers
Warren, Brogdon lead Pacers past Cavaliers 113-104
Brogdon scores 25 points, Pacers beat Cavaliers 102-95
Brogdon’s 30 not enough to push Pacers past Cavaliers
Bogdanovic leads Pacers past Cavaliers for 5th straight win
Bogdanovic, Oladipo lead Pacers past winless Cavs 119-107
More Cleveland Cavaliers Headlines
Warriors sweep Cavaliers, claim back-to-back NBA titles
Despite game seven loss, Pacers optimistic about future
Frustrations in and beyond final moments for Pacers as Cavaliers take 3-2 series lead
LeBron’s 46 power Cavaliers past Pacers in Game 2
Pacers get back to work following Game 1 win
Pacers conquer Cavaliers behind Oladipo, poise under pressure
Pacers ready for playoff rematch with Cavaliers
LeBron’s triple-double, Smith’s 23 lead Cavs past Pacers
Pacers fall in 0-3 hole after blowing huge lead
Pacers defensive struggles lead to 0-2 hole
Popular
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
Brown County officials want state parks closed during COVID-19 pandemic
Annual Ball State fundraiser continues with focus on students in need