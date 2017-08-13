Skip to content
Charlottesville attack
Mother of Charlottesville victim says she won’t speak with Trump
VP Pence won’t say if he agrees with Trump on ‘both sides’
Charlottesville police chief provides update after fatal car attack, weekend violence
President Trump condemns white supremacists, neo-Nazis in statement on Charlottesville attack
Lawmakers share strong reactions to Charlottesville attack, push for Indiana hate crime law renewed
Father of woman killed in Charlottesville says she always stood up for what she believed in
Ex-teacher: Charlottesville crash suspect had interest in Nazism
Virginia officers killed in helicopter crash near white nationalist rally in Charlottesville
20-year-old Ohio man identified as Charlottesville car crash suspect
President Trump: ‘Many sides’ to blame for violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia
Indy Star reporters caught in Charlottesville violence
3 dead, dozens injured during violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville
