Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
77°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
Video
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Veterans Voices
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Sports
High School Football
Indy 500
Colts
Pacers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
NewsNation Now
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
charge
Third-degree murder charge against former officer involved in George Floyd’s death dismissed
Popular
Bloomington landlord faces city lawsuit over rental property
Video
Police investigate trio of deadly shootings as Indy approaches 200 homicides in 2020
Video
Irvington homeowners go viral turning their Halloween decorations into perfect 2020 meme
Video
Police say investigation of missing westside mom now ruled homicide, search continues
Video
How to fix Spanish audio on CBS by using SAP controls
JPMorgan Chase commits $7M to get young people ready for future of work
Want to see the Colts in person this season? Enter to win 4 tickets