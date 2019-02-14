Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Carroll County
Multi-agency police chase in Carroll County leads to arrest of Illinois man
Carroll County traffic stop leads to meth arrest of Lafayette man
Libby German’s sister takes to YouTube to defuse rumors about Delphi case, defend family
3-vehicle crash in Carroll County leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
Family still hopeful after police release new evidence in Delphi murders
More Carroll County Headlines
Authorities work to recover body of 4-year-old boy swept away by water in Delphi creek
Indiana trail grants include rehab of bridge where Delphi teens were killed
Sister of Delphi murder victim gets help from sister of Golden State Killer victim
Investigators clarify why they released new sketch in Delphi double murder case
Newly released sketch of Delphi suspect was drawn days after murders, source says
Former FBI, IMPD investigators discuss how new sketch could lead to justice for Delphi teens
‘Hiding in plain sight’: New sketch, video released in Delphi murder investigation
Construction slow on Abby and Libby Memorial Park in Delphi
Man faces 5 child molestation charges in Carroll County
Lanterns light up sky at vigil for Delphi teens murdered 2 years ago
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana