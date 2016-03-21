Skip to content
carl koontz
Family of fallen Deputy Carl Koontz organizes memorial lantern release in Howard County
State police release details of investigation into shootout that killed Deputy Carl Koontz
What happened to $1,700 confiscated by Howard County deputy Carl Koontz before fatal shooting?
Sergeant injured in March shootout that killed Deputy Koontz returns to work
IMPD officer makes stunning video honoring fallen deputy Carl Koontz
PHOTOS | Mourners pay their respects to Deputy Koontz at funeral service
Thousands of mourners gather to remember Deputy Koontz at funeral service
Injured deputy discusses shooting that killed colleague: ‘I will be eternally grateful for his actions’
Public memorial next week for Deputy Carl Koontz
Students grieve loss of school resource officer Deputy Carl Koontz
Fallen officers’ families offer support after deputy’s death
Suspect accused of killing deputy Koontz had criminal history in 5 counties over 8 years
Howard County Sgt. Buckley released from hospital, joins procession for fallen Deputy Koontz
Kokomo woman shares sweet story of fallen Deputy Koontz in viral Facebook post
Suspect in fatal Howard County deputy shooting died of self-inflicted gunshot wound
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
Gov. Holcomb to extend ‘to-go’ order, allow e-notary
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana