Branson duck boat tragedy
1 year after duck boat accident, surviving Indy family member describes life after the tragedy
Company won’t operate duck boats in 2019 after sinking that killed 17
Indy family reaches settlement with duck boat company after losing 9 relatives in tragedy
Captain in deadly Branson duck boat crash indicted by grand jury
Duck boat survivor Tia Coleman stunned by legal maneuver invoking 1851 law
More Branson duck boat tragedy Headlines
Indianapolis woman who lost family on duck boat files lawsuit against Ripley Entertainment, other companies
Missouri attorney general sues over deadly duck boat sinking
Prosecutors: Captain was possibly negligent in duck boat sinking
Survivor Tia Coleman discusses life after Branson duck boat tragedy
Metro Diner customers can donate 10% of their checks Tuesday to Coleman family
Missouri attorney general opens criminal investigation in deadly duck boat accident
Indy family who lost 9 relatives speaks about life after duck boat tragedy, additional legal filings
$100 million wrongful death lawsuit filed in Branson duck boat accident
Five members of Coleman family laid to rest at northwest side church
NTSB says recordings show change in weather before duck boat sank, killing 17
