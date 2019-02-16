Skip to content
big east
McDermott has double-double in Butler’s win over St. John’s
Allen scores 22, Georgetown beats No. 19 Butler on the road
Video
No. 19 Butler holds off Xavier, loses Thompson to injury
Hot Take: Indiana's best college basketball team
Video
Baldwin gives No. 19 Butler 79-76 win over No. 10 Villanova
More big east Headlines
Baldwin's flurry leads No. 13 Butler past Marquette in OT
No. 18 Seton Hall rallies in 2nd half to stun No. 5 Butler
Strong first half powers Butler past Wofford, 80-61
Marquette comes back on Purdue for 65-55 win
Butler downs New Orleans 79-53
Butler looking to prove doubters wrong in 2019-20
UConn rejoins Big East for hoops, other sports; not football
Purdue draws reigning champs Villanova in NCAA second round
Booth scores 28 points, leads Villanova past Butler 75-54
Baldwin scores 25 to lead Butler over DePaul 91-78
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home claims 11 lives
Video
UPDATES: Latest developments on coronavirus from Indiana and around the country
Video
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Join CBS4 Wednesdays on Facebook Live for ‘Weather School’
Video