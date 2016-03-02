Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
basketball
Muncie Fieldhouse poised for fall opening after 2017 storm damage
‘Don’t worry about legacy’: Former players, fans pushing Purdue to rewrite NCAA history
IU’s Devonte Green reveals secret cheat code
University of Indianapolis hosts Special Olympics basketball tournament
IU prevails over Arkansas without Romeo in 63-60 NIT win
More basketball Headlines
Murphy, Coffey lead Minnesota over No. 13 Purdue 75-73
Embiid too much for Pacers as 76ers win 106-89
Morgan’s 25 lead IU past Rutgers on senior day
Indiana’s Damon Bailey elected to National High School Hall of Fame
Boilermakers defeat the Hoosiers at Assembly Hall 48-46
Indiana Fever re-sign trio of players
Hoosier History: On This Day, December 15
Boilers add transfer Spike Albrecht from Michigan
Underclassmen lead Boilers to senior day win over Wisconsin
Ferrell leads, Indiana follows to outright Big Ten title
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Can’t find hand sanitizer in stores? Make it yourself
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana