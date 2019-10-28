Skip to content
Bartholomew County
Columbus police arrest 2 after attempted break-in at police garage
Frustrated Bartholomew County officials plan to replace destroyed safety signs meant for dangerous intersections
Video
Police arrest Columbus man on DUI charge after crash in school pickup lane
CPD chastises suspected thief for buying Dairy Queen with stolen credit cards
Columbus SWAT raid yields 2 dealing arrests, seized narcotics
Video
Bartholomew County traffic stop leads to 2 arrested on multiple charges
Columbus police arrest 2 on counterfeiting, meth charges
Columbus task force arrests 3 in narcotics investigation
Columbus woman arrested after sending drugs to ex-husband's workplace, police say
Video
Columbus police seize 58 grams of meth, arrest man on dealing charges
JNET makes felony arrest following drug dealing investigation at Columbus East High School
Police investigating deadly crash after Columbus man killed
Bartholomew County police arrest woman after admitting to hiding drugs in body cavity
Routine traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Bartholomew County
Shots fired in Columbus leads to 3 arrests, drugs and cash recovery
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
Can’t find hand sanitizer in stores? Make it yourself
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana