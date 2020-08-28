Skip to content
August 28
INDOT construction projects continue in Marion County
Indiana announces 832 new coronavirus cases, 11 additional deaths
Video
Popular
25-year-old woman killed in shooting on Indy’s northeast side; car set on fire at scene
Video
Greenfield struggling to retain officers and paramedics
Video
Man charged with murder in hit-and-run dies in jail after apparent seizure
Video
NBA and WNBA postpone games as players protest Jacob Blake shooting
Video
IUPUI contact tracers urge people to pick up the phone
Can a cable news program really be unbiased? This team says yes
Video
Gov. Holcomb gives update on COVID-19; one week left to apply for state rental assistance program
Video