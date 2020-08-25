Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Crime
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
CBS4 Reads
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Problem Solvers
Sports
High School Football
Indy 500
Colts
Pacers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
August 25
841 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths announced by ISDH
Video
Popular
Majority of homicides in Indy remain unsolved; family of man murdered in Fountain Square seeks justice
Video
Central Indiana’s heatwave will continue until remnants of Laura arrive
Video
Deadly shooting on the far east side of Indianapolis under investigation
Shelbyville man charged with attempted murder after shooting man in face
50,000 ‘catch-up’ stimulus checks to go out in September, IRS says
Video
Man charged with child solicitation after investigation by Bloomington police
1 dead in shooting on near northeast side
Video