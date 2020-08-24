Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Crime
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
CBS4 Reads
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Problem Solvers
Sports
High School Football
Indy 500
Colts
Pacers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
August 24
688 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths reported in Indiana
Video
Popular
How to fix Spanish audio on CBS by using SAP controls
Woman dead after crash involving Indianapolis fire engine
Video
RNC preview: GOP opens scaled-down convention to renominate Trump, Pence for 2020
Live
Crime drops 10% overall in Indy while homicides increase nearly 50% midway through 2020
Video
Universities lay off and furlough staff amid pandemic
Video
688 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths reported in Indiana
Video
Find a Job