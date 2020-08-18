Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
75°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Crime
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
CBS4 Reads
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Problem Solvers
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Indy 500
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
August 18
850 new COVID-19 cases, 28 additional deaths announced by ISDH
Video
Popular
Police make arrest in string of home invasions, sexual assaults in Shelby County between 1982-1985
Video
Indiana to require body cams for state police, create Equity and Inclusion Officer
Elkhart woman to be sentenced for aiding ISIS
IMPD investigating stabbing near City Market; person in serious condition
Indiana’s postal workers union president responds to funding requests, problems at USPS
Video
IMPD K9 Officer uses social media platform to surprise young Meijer employee with check
Video
Indianapolis reaches deadly milestone of 100 homicides earlier than ever
Video