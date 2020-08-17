Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Crime
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
CBS4 Reads
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Problem Solvers
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Indy 500
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
August 17
603 new coronavirus cases, 6 additional deaths reported in Indiana
Video
Popular
Man dies in shooting on east side
Video
Investigators search for people who detonated explosive devices inside downtown T-Mobile store
Video
Indianapolis reaches deadly milestone of 100 homicides earlier than ever
Video
Mrs. Obama: Vote like your lives depend on it
Video
COVID-19 cases reported since July at schools in central Indiana
Complete list of all active hate groups in the U.S.
Thieves in Mooresville caught on camera breaking into garage
Video