Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
70°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
70 years of WTTV
National & World
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
August 10
673 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths reported in Indiana
Video
Popular
Health Department issues $1,000 violation notice to Indianapolis Speedrome
Video
LIVE BLOG: Strong storms move through central Indiana
Video
Murder suspect given bond for controversial murder in downtown Indy
Video
IMPD investigates video showing people point guns at truck during BLM march
VIDEO: Day 14 Colts Training Camp
Video
Indy Mayor Joe Hogsett to deliver State of the City Address
Video
673 new coronavirus cases, 3 additional deaths reported in Indiana
Video