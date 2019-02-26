Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
60°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
Big Time Basketball
Colts
Pacers
College Hoops
Japan 2020
Chase For The Championship
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
arson
Lebanon fire ruled as arson by investigators
Firefighters fight early Saturday morning blaze, rural Muncie man arrested for arson
Near east side arson suspect caught on camera, IFD investigating
Security video shows food truck arson on Indy’s west side
Man accused of setting several fires on Indy’s near north side arrested in Evansville
More arson Headlines
Far east side apartment fire ruled arson, juvenile arrested
Police investigate 2 arsons on near north side of Indianapolis
Police searching for man wanted for questioning in arson cases
Police: man burns down house in attempted insurance scam
Community asked to help determine who intentionally set fires at vacant apartment complex
Wayne County woman goes on arson spree, officials say
Woman accused of intentionally setting Indy home on fire
Reward up to $5,000 available for information in Indy barbershop arson
Popular
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Fort Benjamin Harrison was ‘ground zero’ for 1918 influenza outbreak in Indiana
Join CBS4 Wednesdays on Facebook Live for ‘Weather School’
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Auto insurance companies give back $800 million in premiums because no one is driving
Video
COVID-19 reduces flights at Indy airport
Video