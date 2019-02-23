Skip to content
Arrest
Columbus woman arrested after sending drugs to ex-husband's workplace, police say
Video
40-year-old man arrested in connection with July ‘swatting’ incident in Whitestown
State police arrest Bedford man for meth, heroin after scooter pursuit
Woman arrested for alleged OWI after getting stuck outside deputy home
ISP: Man wanted for alleged armed robberies arrested in Montgomery County
Police arrest Whitley County man on child pornography charges
Carroll County traffic stop leads to meth arrest of Lafayette man
2 arrested on meth charges after ISP traffic stop in Lawrence county
Martinsville man arrested on methamphetamine charges
Ball State student arrested after sharing picture of his bloody knuckles on Snapchat
Man suspected of killing Nipsey Hussle arrested
Conor McGregor arrested for allegedly stealing, destroying fan’s phone
R. Kelly to appear in court on sexual abuse charges just hours after his arrest
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
Fort Benjamin Harrison was ‘ground zero’ for 1918 influenza outbreak in Indiana
Join CBS4 Wednesdays on Facebook Live for ‘Weather School’
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
Auto insurance companies give back $800 million in premiums because no one is driving
Video
COVID-19 reduces flights at Indy airport
Video