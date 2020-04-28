Skip to content
650 new COVID-19 cases, 16,588 total reported in Indiana
Video
Popular
Large-scale COVID-19 testing coming to Indiana as state looks to re-open
Video
First wave of businesses re-open in Indiana during coronavirus pandemic
Video
Report: Simon Property Group aims to open Indiana malls this weekend
UPDATE: Coroner releases identity of mail carrier killed on Indy’s east side
Video
Gov. Holcomb announces new mental health resources; update on stay-at-home order coming Friday
Video
Operating rooms slowly reopen in Indiana hospitals
Video
75-year-old man dead after crash in Randolph County