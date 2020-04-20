Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Hoosiers Finding Hope
Crime
Problem Solvers
4 Our Veterans
4 Your Money
4 Your Health
CBS4 Reads
Hidden History
Links on CBS4
Remarkable Women
Strategic Wealth
Coronavirus
National & World
Politics
Weather
Forecast
Watches and Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings and Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register for WX closings
Traffic
Hot Spots
Podcasts
Colts Blue Zone
INFocus
Full Steam Ahead
Sports
NFL Draft
Colts
Pacers
Japan 2020
Contact Us
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
April 20
Indiana reports 11,686 total coronavirus cases, 569 total deaths
Video
Popular
Gov. Holcomb officially extends stay-at-home order through May 1; elective hospital procedures begin to resume Tuesday
Video
Experts suggest stores should ban customers from coming inside to protect workers during coronavirus pandemic
Video
American oil industry faces doomsday scenario as oil prices turned negative
African Americans 3X more likely to test positive for COVID-19 in Marion County
Video
National model suggests date for Indiana to relax coronavirus restrictions
Video
Check’s in the mail: Treasury Department says some paper stimulus checks have already been sent out
Video
Coronavirus concerns spurs new restrictions at Indy parks
Video