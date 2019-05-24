Skip to content
Anthony Castonzo
After trading 1st round pick, who could Colts draft at 34 overall?
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 66 ‘Colts Make BIG Moves’
New league year begins in NFL, but free agent signings & trades delayed
Video
Colts, Castanzo agree to deal
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 65 ‘Colts Free Agency Preview’
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 63 ‘NFL Combine Talk & Interviews’
Colts left tackle Anthony Castonzo will return for another season in Indy, GM Ballard says
Video
Colts’ Jim Irsay speaks on Andrew Luck, Jacoby Brissett and so much more
Video
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 58 'Colts' Free Agents & Parris Campbell Interview'
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 57 'Colts 2019 Player Awards'
Colts: Anthony Castonzo at a career crossroads, like Tarik Glenn before him
Colts Blue Zone Podcast episode 55 'Chris Ballard Talks With Media'
Colts Bluezone Podcast episode 20 ‘The Business Side’ now available
Top 10 Colts heading into ’19? It all starts with Andrew Luck
