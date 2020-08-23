Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Video
Crime
Coronavirus
National & World
Hoosiers Finding Hope
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
CBS4 Reads
70 years of WTTV
Links on CBS4
Strategic Wealth
Marketplace
Destination Indiana
Weather
Forecast
Watches & Warnings
Maps & Radar
Star’s Weather School
Camera Network
Closings & Delays
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
In Your Neighborhood
Problem Solvers
Sports
High School Football
Indy 500
Colts
Pacers
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Contests
Team
Community Calendar
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Another Heat Wave Begins
Monday Weather
Video
Popular
Woman dead after crash involving Indianapolis fire engine
Video
Daleville schools investigate photo showing students form swastika on floor of gym
Butler to go remote for first 2 weeks of semester
Educators at Phalen Leadership Academy have a solution to youth violence
Video
President Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
Video
Porter Books & Bread celebrates 5 years as Lawrence’s favorite spot to pair great books with baked goods
Video
Sunday Weather