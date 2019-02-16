Skip to content
Abuse
US Catholic Church spent more than $300 million on abuse-related costs in 1 year
Figure skater accuses partner of abusing her for years
Ohio State had knowledge of late doctor’s sex abuse as early as 1979, report finds
Clergy abuse victims to sue Vatican, seek abusers’ names
Ex-priest killed in Nevada home after being defrocked for sex abuse
R. Kelly appears to sexually abuse girls in newly uncovered tape
178 allegations of sexual abuse at migrant children shelters
Cardinal George Pell found guilty of child sex charges in Australia
Dog found tied to a pole and set on fire has died
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
2 from Madison County arrested in Pennsylvania in connection with kidnapping
COVID-19 reduces flights at Indy airport
Local emergency rooms ready for possible increase in non-coronavirus patients
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say
While you were sleeping: Coronavirus updates for April 7