Aaron Allan
Son of fallen Southport Officer Aaron Allan gets police escort for first day of class
Southport police memorialize Lt. Aaron Allan on one-year anniversary of death
Indiana Going Blue gives quilts, gifts to Allan family six months after Lieutenant’s death
Kroger hosting fundraiser Saturday for Lt. Allan’s family
Southport High School football players to wear helmet patch honoring Lt. Allan
More Aaron Allan Headlines
Teddy bears left at memorial of fallen Southport officer will be given to children at police scenes
Kokomo boy who used lemonade stand to help fallen officer’s family attends funeral as VIP
VIDEO | End of Watch for Lt. Aaron Allan: ‘He has gone home for the final time’
‘He lived his life to help and serve’: Colleagues, state officials honor life of Lt. Aaron Allan
Southport Lt. Aaron Allan laid to rest after public memorial
PHOTOS: Funeral for Lt Aaron Allan
What you need to know for Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan’s funeral
Thousands attend visitation for Southport Lt. Aaron Allan
Honor guard prepares for Southport Police Department Lt. Aaron Allan’s funeral
Father of Lt. Aaron Allan thanks the community for their support
