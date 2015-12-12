Skip to content
A.J. Hammons
Mavs pick Hammons, Ferrell and Williams undrafted
Hammons helps No. 13 Purdue advance to Big Ten final
Purdue breezes past Illinois and into Big Ten Tournament semis
Underclassmen lead Boilers to senior day win over Wisconsin
Boilermakers overwhelm Huskers in 19-point win
More A.J. Hammons Headlines
Williams helps No. 22 Indiana hold off No. 17 Purdue, 77-73
Hammons scores 18, pulls down 12 rebounds as Boilers beat Northwestern
Davis and Hammons power No. 18 Purdue past no. 8 Michigan State in overtime
No. 21 Purdue beats Nebraska 89-74 behind Hammons’ 32
Boilers escape road trip to Minnesota
Boilers rally in second half to beat Ohio State
No. 20 Purdue falls to Illinois 84-70
Hammons scores 24 as No. 14 Purdue knocks off Wisconsin
Hammons lifts No. 14 Purdue past Vanderbilt
No. 11 Purdue beats Youngstown State 95-64, goes 11-0
