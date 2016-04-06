Skip to content
4 Our Veterans
Support Indiana veterans with a night of laughs and live music
97-year-old veteran recreates his D-Day parachute drop ahead of 75th anniversary
Indiana veteran in famous Vietnam War photo says he’s proud to be part of history
Indiana man is proud to serve as pilot on USS Eisenhower
Anderson police officer decides to go under the knife to help Vietnam veteran in need of a kidney
More 4 Our Veterans Headlines
Korean War veteran’s remains to return to Indiana decades after death
IMPD officer helps veteran who ran out of gas
Former homeless veteran given ‘perfect smile’
Hoosier veteran, farmer hopes to celebrate 100th birthday with lots of mail
Senate committee passes bill that would offer free oxygen therapy to Hoosier veterans with PTSD
Indianapolis World War II veteran reunited with classic Ford Mustang
Indiana veteran leaves college to join Marines, later earns Purple Heart in Korean War
We want to say thank you to a Hoosier Hero on Veteran’s Day
Hoosier Hero helps shape America with Cold War service in Navy, time at FBI
Hoosier native, veteran dedicates his life to serving others
Which businesses can remain open during executive order
Video
Statistical model predicts April 19 COVID-19 peak in Indiana, projects 1,160 Hoosier deaths
Video
11 die in COVID-19 outbreak at Madison County nursing home; Holcomb tightens retail rules
Video
UPDATE: 2 women suspected of leaving scene of accident identified, Westfield police say
30-day closure of northeast side I-70 announced by INDOT
Video
COVID-19 predicted to take more lives, peak later in Indiana
Local emergency rooms ready for possible increase in non-coronavirus patients
Video