WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
2017 Presidential Inauguration
Trump signs executive order to ‘ease burden’ of Obamacare before repeal
President Trump’s first two Cabinet members confirmed by Senate
Hundreds arrested near Donald Trump’s inauguration as protests continue
Read the complete transcript of Donald Trump’s inaugural address
PHOTO GALLERY: Images from the 2017 Presidential Inauguration
More 2017 Presidential Inauguration Headlines
Donald Trump and Mike Pence take oath of office to become America’s new leadership
Vice president’s hometown: Columbus posts signs in honor of Pence’s inauguration
Wet weather expected in Washington, D.C. for Inauguration Day
Letters Bill Clinton and George W. Bush wrote to their successors released on eve of inauguration
Washington prepares for Donald Trump’s inauguration
Local women joining Women’s March on Washington
Fun facts from past presidential inaugurations
Vice President-elect Pence speaks at Indiana inaugural ball in Washington, D.C. before inauguration
Trump and Pence take oath of office in Washington on Inauguration Day
Gay rights protesters dance to Mike Pence’s D.C. home
