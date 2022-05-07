Skip to content
WTTV CBS4Indy
Indianapolis
79°
Indianapolis
79°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Video
Coronavirus
Crime in Indianapolis
Your Local Election Headquarters
Remarkable Women
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
NewsNation Now
National and World
CBS4 Digital Exclusives
Viral
4 Your Health
4 Your Money
4 Our Veterans
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Full Steam Ahead Podcast
Links on CBS4
Press Releases
Automotive News
CBS4 Investigates
Weather
Indianapolis Weather Forecast
School Closings and Delays
Indiana Weather Radar
Watches & Warnings
Camera Network
Submit Your Weather Closing
Register Your School or Business
Traffic
CBS4 This Morning
Sports
NCAA Basketball Tournament
Indiana Pacers
Indianapolis Indians home schedule
Indiana High School Basketball
Indianapolis Colts
Colts Blue Zone Podcast
Indy 500
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
2022 Indy Golf Card
About Us
Contests
Meet the CBS4 Team
TV Schedule
Advertise with Us
Send a News Tip
Sign up for Email Newsletter
Closed Captioning
Community Calendar
Work for us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Please enter a search term.
AP Strange News
Court nixes lawsuit from woman injured while rescuing …
Top AP Strange News Headlines
Sanctions sought against FBI over Civil War gold …
Boston transit agency to try urine sensors on elevators
Close
You have been added to Breaking News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Breaking News
Sign Up
BBB issues consumer alert for Pink Energy
DCS now says DNA test will be done on baby
Questions surround Lawrence North student’s death
USPS police question limited force amid crime wave
Is it possible to stop unwanted calls for good?
Tuesday at 11: CBS4 investigates if you can truly …
What are the worst habits drivers have?
CBS4 Investigates mail theft: Tuesday at 11
Why vehicle crash tests only use male dummies
How much COVID funds Indiana colleges gave to students
View All CBS4 Investigates
Popular
What are the signs of a heat stroke?
Former IMPD commander, retired captain dies at 61
Zionsville man arrested after window busted at bar
Indianapolis residents must bring pets indoors during …
Lightning sparks fire at retired firefighter’s home
What bear market hitting Wall Street means for Hoosiers