INDIANAPOLIS – The final leg of Shane Steichen’s coaching staff is in place, and it comes with a local twist.

Brian Mason, a graduate of Zionsville H.S., is expected to be named the Indianapolis Colts’ special teams coordinator, according to Irish Sports Daily. Mason served as Notre Dame’s special teams coordinator last season, which was his 13th as an assistant coach at the collegiate level.

He replaces Bubba Ventrone, who turned the Colts’ special teams into one of the NFL’s premier units during his five-year stint before taking a similar position with the Cleveland Browns.

Mason joins Jim Bob Cooter (offense) and Gus Bradley (defense) as Steichen’s coordinator triumvirate.

Before making the Irish one of the nation’s top special teams units last season – seven blocked punts after six in the previous 10 seasons, a No. 6 ranking in the FEI Efficiency Rankings – Mason spent five seasons at the University of Cincinnati, the final as special teams coordinator.

He began coaching in 2009 with Bluffton’s defensive line.

