NFL Sunday Ticket is coming to YouTube—and it’s going to cost fans anywhere between $249 and $489.

Sunday Ticket gives fans access to out-of-market NFL games. For years, DirecTV offered the service, but YouTube paid a reported $2 billion to get the rights, winning a bidding war against Apple and other suitors.

Here’s what the service offers, per YouTube:

Consisting of all out-of-market Sunday regular-season NFL games (based on viewer’s location) broadcast on FOX and CBS, NFL Sunday Ticket allows fans in the United States the ability to follow all their favorite teams and players no matter where they live.

(Just a gentle reminder for Indianapolis fans: most in-market Colts games will air locally on CBS4 and FOX59.)

Current YouTube TV subscribers with a Base Plan will get the best price, with the Sunday Ticket add-on available for $249 for the season as part of a presale offer that’s good until June 6. YouTube TV subscribers who sign up after June 6 will pay $349.

If you want to add RedZone—and what diehard NFL fan wouldn’t?—it’ll be $289 for the presale price and $389 after the presale deal expires.

If you aren’t a YouTube TV customer, you can get Sunday Ticket as a YouTube Primetime Channel–but you’ll pay more. The presale price for that option is $349 for the standard package and $389 for the one that includes RedZone. After June 6, those prices go up to $449 and $489, respectively.

The prices aren’t too far off from DirecTV’s plans from last year. The base Sunday ticket package cost about $300 and the RedZone package cost about $400.

Sunday Ticket will include features like key plays and multiview, YouTube said. Fans can watch on TV, mobile, tablet and web devices that support YouTube and YouTube TV. Unlike the Sunday Ticket packages of the past, no satellite dish is required.