INDIANAPOLIS – Yannick Ngakoue has found a home, for now.

For those keeping track, the new face of the Indianapolis Colts’ pass rush is with his fifth team in seven seasons and his fourth in the last three years.

Ngakoue’s NFL travels have taken him here, there, everywhere:

Step 1: the Gus Bradley-led Jacksonville Jaguars selected him in the 3rd round of the 2016 draft.

Step 2: splitting his time in 2020 with Minnesota and Baltimore.

Step 3: signing a two-year, $26 million free-agent contract with Las Vegas in 2021, which reunited him with Bradley, the Raiders’ defensive coordinator.

Step 4: relocating to Indy as part of a Wednesday trade with the Raiders – cornerback Rock Ya-Sin was sent to Las Vegas – which again aligns him with Bradley, the Colts’ new d-coordinator.

“It’s not too difficult when you have faith in God,’’ Ngakoue said Thursday. “When you have faith in God a lot of things become easier. You can’t put your faith in me, you have to put your faith in God.”

“So, it’s a blessing to be able to go through that journey. I’m still young. I’m 26; only turning 27 at the end of this month. So, great lessons you can learn. It was a blessing to be able to meet so many great, great teammates.’’

It’s entirely possible this is just the next stop on Ngakoue’s NFL tour. The Colts assumed the final year of his contract – $13 million – and he’ll be a free agent again next offseason. Whether the Colts consider him a long-term answer hinges on the extent of his impact.

The Jaguars traded him to Minnesota after 2019, and Ngakoue has been on the move ever since.

“I never really felt a true home after that,’’ he said. “But I’m definitely going to find a home here.’’

At first glance, it’s a good fit.

The Colts were committed to finding a top-tier edge pass rusher this offseason, and Ngakoue checks that box. The 6-2, 246-pounder has 55.5 career sacks in 95 games, and has had at least 8 in each of his six seasons. He had 10 sacks and 23 quarterback hits with the Raiders last season, including one of Carson Wentz in Las Vegas’ crushing win over the Colts in week 17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Ngakoue has flourished as the LEO in Bradley’s scheme. He generally lines up outside of the offensive tackle and relies on his burst.

“All it does is open it up to where the scouting department can now look at outside linebackers,’’ Bradley said of the required traits of the LEO position. “Someone that’s 6-3, 250 pounds has a place in our defense now.”

“You can never have enough pass rushers. I think the LEO position opens up the board now to where for the scouting department, they can say, ‘Hey, there is a place for this guy.’ Like a Chris Clemons or a Yannick Ngakoue. Those guys are more LEO types. There’s a place for them in our defensive scheme.’’

Bradley’s comments came weeks before Ngakoue was added to his defense.

“The LEO position is super, super special to be able to take a part of,’’ Ngakoue said. “That guy has to be the guy that can run sideline to sideline, a guy that can get to the quarterback, a guy that can stuff the edge, a guy that can hammer blockers.

“I feel like it fits my personality and my playing style super-perfect. God doesn’t make any mistakes at all. So, it was meant for me to be here.’’

Once again being part of a Bradley defense also is enticing.

“I learned a lot about coach Gus,’’ Ngakoue said. “Let’s take it back to my first year in Jacksonville. Coach Gus showed nothing but genuineness. He shows through triumph and also through tribulations. When things go good, when things go bad, he’s the same guy.”

“With people like that, not just in this football realm but just in life, man, those are people that you want to stick near and dear to.’’

The Colts saw their pass rush lag last season. It dipped to 33 sacks after generating 40 in 2021 and 41 in ’20.

Now, Ngakoue joins a front that includes tackle DeForest Buckner, 2021 1st-round pick Kwity Paye and 2021 2nd-round pick Dayo Odeyingbo. He’s eager to benefit from playing with Buckner, who has led the Colts in sacks the past two seasons.

“It’s a blessing to play with a guy like that, a guy that’s big, physical and has a twitch to him,’’ Ngakoue said. “Our combination together can be dangerous and free p other guys on the other side.

“It’s not just about myself (and) Buckner. It’s about the other guys on the other side being able to eat and that’s how you win football games.’’

