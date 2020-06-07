With summer workouts set to begin, Tom Allen will balance football with life

Head coach Tom Allen of the Indiana Hoosiers gets ready to lead the team on the field against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Count Indiana head coach Tom Allen among those — unsurprisingly — eager for the next steps in a return to football.

“I can’t wait to see them,” he smiles. “It’s been so long it seems like. It really has. Would love to give them a big old bear hug. Will have to give them a fist bump or an elbow bump. Whatever the protocol is for that.”

That protocol is an all-encompassing one, from the plan to bring student-athletes back in phases starting June 15, to working them out in certain, specific groups in certain, specific conditions.

“So many people are involved in this,” Allen says. “So many different meetings. It makes you feel really good about the high level of preparation that’s gone into what’s best for our student athletes and keeping them safe.”

Allen points out football is far from the most important thing going on in the country right now, but moving forward toward an eventual football season has tangible benefits for student athletes.

“I know our guys are extremely hungry to get back to football right now,” Allen explains. “I know there’s a lot of serious things going on that make that challenging. I don’t want to call it a distraction maybe. That’s not maybe the best word to use, but I think some level of normalcy will help.”

While the Hoosiers reunite with “normal” football goals to achieve, the additional emotional weight of current events will also have to be addressed and embraced.

“It doesn’t become ‘Hey, let’s focus on football and everything else goes away,'” Allen adds. “It doesn’t work like that. We have a good plan to help them manage it, but it’s about growing up and being an adult. You gotta handle your family, you gotta handle your job and all the stuff that happens with your family and your job, and learn how to manage all that going on at one time. That’s part of growing up. You gotta teach ’em how to do that.

Those lessons will begin along with voluntary weight training and conditioning.

“(Be) right there with them,” says Allen. “Lock arm-in-arm and walk through life together. As hard as it may be and as great as it may be. Right now, it’s really hard.”