With Frank Reich sidelined, Bubba Ventrone takes over Colts practice

Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone at Colts training camp (WTTV July 29, 2021).

WESTFIELD – Leading an NFL practice is nothing new to Colts special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone. He did so before with the Horseshoe when Frank Reich had to miss a Friday session due to a death in the family.

But this training camp, Ventrone has taken a much larger role with Reich sidelined due to a positive COVID19 test.

“I’ve got to say, for Frank (Reich) to put me in charge of running the practice is a huge honor to have that faith and confidence in me,” Ventrone says.

It’s not like Reich is completely absent from the day-to-day operations either.

“We’ve done a good job – me and him – communicating throughout the day,” continues Ventrone, “and at night for the recaps with the meetings. He’s in every meeting through Zoom so the offense hasn’t skipped a beat. I think the practices have gone smooth.”

As football so often is, it’s been a team effort along with the Colts roster to adjust for Reich’s absence.

“Our guys understand,” adds Ventrone, “and Frank (Reich) does a good job of laying the foundation – how we’re expected to practice, the type of players they’re bringing in and understanding how to practice like a professional, staying off the ground and not making penalties. So, he’s done a great job. He’s a great mentor for me and I’m honored to be able to run it.”

