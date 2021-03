21 Nov 2001: Guard Wally Szczerbiak #10 of the Minnesota Timberwolves rests during the NBA game against the Orlando Magic at TD Waterhouse Centre in Orlando, Florida. The Magic defeated the Timberwolves 117-106. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Former NBA All-Star Wally Szczerbiak is part of CBS Sports’ studio coverage of the NCAA Tournament for the first time.

The Miami (OH) standout is on the desk as an analyst with Greg Gumble, Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis for the pregame, halftime and postgame shows.

He talked with CBS4Indy.com about the wild first weekend of upsets, his favorite two Sweet 16 matchups and what it’s like being part of the network coverage full-time.