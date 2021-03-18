Web Extra: One-on-one with Avery Johnson

INDIANAPOLIS – Sixteen-year NBA veteran and former Mavericks, Nets and Alabama head coach Avery Johnson has joined CBS and Turner Sports for their coverage of this year’s NCAA Tournament.
Johnson will be on the call of Purdue’s first round game with North Texas along with Tom McCarthy and A.J. Ross on Friday night.
CBS4’s Chris Hagan talks with him about providing analysis for this year’s unique tournament, his experience in the “Big Dance” as a player and Gonzaga’s chances of becoming the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976.