Web Extra: One-on-one with Avery Johnson

PITTSBURGH, PA – MARCH 17: Head coach Avery Johnson of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts against the Villanova Wildcats during the first half in the second round of the 2018 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at PPG PAINTS Arena on March 17, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS – Sixteen-year NBA veteran and former Mavericks, Nets and Alabama head coach Avery Johnson has joined CBS and Turner Sports for their coverage of this year’s NCAA Tournament.

Johnson will be on the call of Purdue’s first round game with North Texas along with Tom McCarthy and A.J. Ross on Friday night.

CBS4’s Chris Hagan talks with him about providing analysis for this year’s unique tournament, his experience in the “Big Dance” as a player and Gonzaga’s chances of becoming the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976.